Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Naughton has lost an appeal against his red card in Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Stoke City, the Football Association said on Tuesday.
Naughton brought down Stoke winger Victor Moses in the closing minutes of the Premier League game and was shown red for denying a goal scoring opportunity.
The FA confirmed in a statement on its website that Naughton's appeal had been dismissed.
"Naughton will serve a two-match suspension with immediate effect as it was his second dismissal of the season," the statement said.
He will miss league games against Hull City and Everton. Spurs are 12th in the table with 14 points from their opening 11 games.
(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.