LONDON Seattle Sounders defender DeAndre Yedlin will join Tottenham Hotspur in January after the United States international was granted a work permit, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old signed a four-year contract with Spurs in August but was expected to stay with the MLS side until the end of the Premier League season.

However, Yedlin, who has 10 USA caps and made three substitute appearances during this year's World Cup in Brazil, will now join Spurs in January after impressing for Seattle.

"DeAndre is a young player with great potential who has already achieved a lot in Major League Soccer," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino told the club's website. (www.tottenhamhotspur.com)

"It's important for his development he's given time to adapt to his new surroundings on and off the pitch. Coming to us in January it will give him the best opportunity to do so."

