Fulham, relegated from the Premier League last season, signed Greek international left-back Konstantinos Stafylidis on loan from Germany's Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

The London club said they had an option to make the transfer of the 20-year-old, who has one cap for Greece, permanent at the end of the season.

It is the second signing in two days by Fulham, who have recruited Scotland striker Ross McCormack from Championship rivals Leeds United for a reported 11 million pounds.

