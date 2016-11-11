Ponting predicts Australia will struggle in India
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
LONDON Top-flight clubs will discuss allowing standing areas at their grounds during a meeting in London next week, a Premier League spokesman said on Friday.
It is the first time the issue has been on the agenda at a meeting of all 20 clubs.
However, even if the necessary two-thirds were in favour, there would be other hurdles to overcome including the need for amended government legislation.
All-seater stadiums were introduced in the top two divisions following an inquiry into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster during which 96 fans died at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's ground.
A number of countries, including Germany, Austria and Scotland, have since introduced so-called "rail seating" that allows standing or sitting and is backed by the Football Supporters Federation that represents fans in England and Wales.
MILAN An early lesson Joe Hart learned after moving to Torino was that the English soccer term "clean sheet" does not translate literally into Italian.
LONDON Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji will serve a four-match ban after a Football Association hearing on Friday found him guilty of violent conduct in last weekend's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.