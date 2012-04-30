Statistics after Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League on Monday:

If United win their next two games they could end up on 89 points and finish second on goal difference. Only once in top flight history (all wins recalculated to three points), were 89 points not enough to win the title (91 points for Leeds United in 1970/1971). The most points without winning a title in the Premier League era (since 1992-93) is 88 by Manchester United in 1994/1995. That, however, was a 42-match season. When only looking at 38-match seasons in the Premier League era, the 86 points by Liverpool in 2008/2009 is the most for non-champions.

The last time an English top flight season was decided on goal difference was before the Premier League era when Arsenal pipped Liverpool in 1988/1989.

Vincent Kompany's winner on Monday made him the first Belgian to score in a Premier League Manchester derby.

City have been at least level at halftime in 35 of their 36 league matches this season. They were trailing once, at home against Sunderland (2-1) and that eventually finished in a 3-3 draw. From their 18 halftime leads this season, City have converted 17 into wins (the exception being a 2-2 draw with Fulham on September 18).

The only sides that have won the title since the 2001/2002 season, when Liverpool were strongest at home and Arsenal won the championship, are those that have shown the best home form. This season City have been the most successful at home.

No Italian player has claimed a Premier League winners' medal. Federico Macheda's seven league matches for United last season were not enough as only players with at least 10 appearances are eligible for a medal. Mario Balotelli could become the first if City clinch the title.

Only three players have won the Premier League with different teams: Henning Berg (Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United), Nicolas Anelka and Ashley Cole (both with Arsenal and Chelsea). If City win the title, three others will join the list: Gael Clichy, Kolo Toure and Carlos Tevez. Tevez would become the first to win it with both Manchester clubs.

