Football - Stoke City v Liverpool - Barclays Premier League - Britannia Stadium - 24/5/15Liverpool's Raheem Sterling warms up before the gameAction Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepic

LONDON Manchester City have agreed a 49 million pounds deal to sign England winger Raheem Sterling from Premier League rivals Liverpool, British media reported on Sunday.

The 20-year-old did not fly out with Liverpool for their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia after being named in the squad.

City had two bids for Sterling rejected last month after he turned down a pay increase to stay at the Anfield club.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)