Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
LONDON Manchester City have agreed a 49 million pounds deal to sign England winger Raheem Sterling from Premier League rivals Liverpool, British media reported on Sunday.
The 20-year-old did not fly out with Liverpool for their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia after being named in the squad.
City had two bids for Sterling rejected last month after he turned down a pay increase to stay at the Anfield club.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.