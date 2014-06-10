Former Scotland striker Ian St John, who scored 118 goals in 425 games for Liverpool, has vowed to "battle on" after undergoing major cancer surgery.

St John, who turned 76 on Saturday, is convalescing at home after having his bladder and prostate removed in April.

He said on Tuesday that he had suffered with bladder cancer for more than two years and after it spread to his prostate he had surgery to remove both organs.

"It is an operation to mop things up - that's a technical term," St John told the club website. "There is nothing you can do about it other than battle on."

Liverpool said manager Brendan Rodgers had sent St John, who scored nine goals in 21 games for Scotland, a signed team shirt with a personal message.

The former striker helped the club win promotion to the top flight and to two league championships, as well as FA Cup final glory in 1965 when he scored the winning goal against Leeds United in extra time.

