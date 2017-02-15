Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.

The injury-prone Dutchman has featured regularly since he returned in December from an eight-month spell on the sidelines for a knee problem, making five of his nine appearances so far from the bench.

"No news at the moment. For this kind of question you have to ask my agent. I only focus on my work on the pitch and I work very hard every day," the 30-year-old Afellay told British media when asked if he would like to remain.

"That's the only answer I can give at the moment. It's a nice club, of course, but for the moment I can say nothing. I am focused on the job on the pitch. The rest is not for me."

Stoke, who are ninth in the table after 25 games, travel to face third-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday Feb.26.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)