Stoke City have signed striker Wilfried Bony from Manchester City on a season-long loan, the Premier League clubs announced on Wednesday.

Ivorian Bony, 27, has been a bit-part player at City since signing from Swansea City in January 2015, with Argentina's Sergio Aguero leading the line at the club.

"Bringing Wilfried in was a no-brainer for us, to be perfectly honest, because he knows the Premier League and has scored plenty of goals at this level," manager Mark Hughes told the club's website (stokecityfc.com).

"He has power, speed and very good physical attributes which will undoubtedly help us, and his technical and finishing skills are outstanding, too."

Stoke, who are last in the league standings with one point from their opening three games, next play on Sept. 10, at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

