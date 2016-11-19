STOKE CITY 0 BOURNEMOUTH 1

Bournemouth won their first Premier League match on the road this season thanks to Nathan Ake's second league goal and a penalty miss from Stoke's Bojan Krkic on Saturday.

Dutchman Ake proved the Cherries' courageous first-half hero, picking himself off the ground after a tough challenge from Wilfried Bony and heading home straight away from a Junior Stanislas cross.

Bournemouth were denied an obvious first-half penalty when Ryan Shawcross upended Callum Wilson but Stoke missed their chance to strike back after the interval when Bojan, fouled in the area by Simon Francis, struck the resulting spot kick against the bar.

Stoke could hardly credit that their six-match unbeaten record was ended as they squandered numerous chances for a late equaliser and Bournemouth celebrated their first away league win since April.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)