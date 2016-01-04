Allegri's defensive art form threatens Barca
MILAN Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.
LONDON Stoke City have won their appeal against the red card shown to defender Geoff Cameron during the 2-1 Premier League defeat by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, the FA said on its website on Monday.
Cameron, 30, was dismissed by referee Lee Mason seven minutes from the end of the game after he appeared to have struck the back of Claudio Yacob's head.
His three-year game suspension was withdrawn and Cameron will be available for the League Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
MILAN Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.
Despite their attacking qualities, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco face similar concerns as they prepare for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg, with both having their defensive frailties brutally exposed in recent weeks.