Serena to play fewer tournaments to aid grand slam quest
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
Mark Hughes, the bookmakers' favourite to be the first managerial casualty of the new Premier League season, has received the backing of Stoke City chairman Peter Coates despite the club's miserable start to the campaign.
The former Wales striker led Stoke to a second consecutive ninth-place finish last season but they have struggled to find any momentum in the new campaign and are bottom of the league with four defeats and a draw from five matches.
"We are obviously disappointed with the start we've made but Mark and the management team have our full support," Coates told Telegraph Sport.
"He is a very experienced manager and knows what it takes to get results in the Premier League.
"It's still very early in the season and while these results obviously can't go on forever, we're convinced that things will change."
Hughes was fined 8,000 pounds by the Football Association (FA) on Monday after he accepted a misconduct charge in relation to an incident during their 4-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur on Sept 10.
Stoke host Hull City in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.
LIBREVILLE Burkina Faso and Cameroon booked semi-final berths at the African Nations Cup on Saturday as another page was ripped out of the form book when the latest favourites for the tournament were eliminated.