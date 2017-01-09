Bastia ban fan for monkey chants at Balotelli
PARIS Bastia have banned a supporter who made monkey chants at Nice's Italian striker Mario Balotelli during last Friday's Ligue 1 match.
LONDON Former England striker Peter Crouch has signed a new one-year deal with Stoke City keeping him at the Premier League club to the end of next season.
"Peter still has a great deal to offer us as a player and we are pleased he has decided to extend his stay with us," chief executive Tony Scholes said in a statement on the club website (www.stokecityfc.com).
The lanky 35-year-old joined the Potters in August 2011 for a then-club record 10 million pounds ($12.15 million) and has scored 49 goals in 186 appearances.
He has a career tally of 98 Premier League goals, including two from his last two outings.
($1 = 0.8229 pounds)
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.