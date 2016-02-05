Stoke City have the right environment for striker Marko Arnautovic to develop, manager Mark Hughes said ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Everton.

According to British media reports, the Austria international has a clause in his contract that means he will be available for 12.5 million pounds this summer.

Arnautovic has made a habit of scoring key goals for Stoke, four of his seven league goals have been match winners including a last-minute goal in last month's 4-3 win over Everton and a stunning strike to down champions Chelsea in November.

"Every contract is different. From my point of view, I want Marko here and he's best served here," Hughes told reporters on Friday. "He has the opportunity to evolve here. He's progressed in two years, he's an intelligent boy and he knows what we can give him."

Hughes has expressed his desire to give club record signing Giannelli Imbula a taste of English football and hinted that the 23-year-old is in line to make his first appearance on Saturday.

"He may be involved tomorrow. He trained with a group of eight or nine players yesterday and with the full squad today," Hughes said.

A three-game winless streak in the league has seen Stoke slide down the table to 10th, but now they have a chance to jump as high as seventh if they can pick up three points against Roberto Martinez's side.

($1 = 0.6903 pounds)

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dominic Evans)