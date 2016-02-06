Football Soccer - Stoke City v Everton - Barclays Premier League - Britannia Stadium - 6/2/16Stoke City's Jack Butland looks dejected as he applauds fans after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepic

Football Soccer - Stoke City v Everton - Barclays Premier League - Britannia Stadium - 6/2/16Seamus Coleman celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal for EvertonAction Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepic

Football Soccer - Stoke City v Everton - Barclays Premier League - Britannia Stadium - 6/2/16Romelu Lukaku celebrates with Ross Barkley after scoring the first goal for Everton from the penalty spotAction Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepic

Football Soccer - Stoke City v Everton - Barclays Premier League - Britannia Stadium - 6/2/16Aaron Lennon celebrates with Romelu Lukaku after scoring the third goal for EvertonAction Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepic

Stoke City 0 Everton 3

Everton struck three times in the first half on the way to a comfortable 3-0 win at Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Striker Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring from the penalty spot, Seamus Coleman's glancing header doubled the lead and Aaron Lennon broke clear before slotting a neat shot past Stoke keeper Jack Butland.

Stoke, who slumped to their fifth successive defeat, rarely threatened to get back into the match and Everton climbed above them in the table.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Clare Fallon)