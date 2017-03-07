Palmer must deliver, says Renault F1 boss
LONDON Renault have warned Jolyon Palmer that his Formula One place is not assured and he has to start scoring points after drawing a blank so far this season.
Stoke manager Mark Hughes is cautious about Jack Butland's return to Premier League action after the goalkeeper announced his successful recovery from an ankle fracture he sustained while playing for England in almost a year ago.
Butland, who turns 24 on Friday, said on Twitter: "Surgeon couldn't be happier with my ankle, fracture completely healed and free to progress! Best early birthday present ever."
However, Hughes suggested that the England international may need to wait until next season before he returns to the first team.
"We're pleased Jack's at a point where we can look forward to him being available for selection. At that point, we'll have a discussion." Hughes told reporters on Monday.
"If there's an option to maybe give Jack the opportunity to have games before the end of the season or think 'let's make sure he's right for pre-season'... There's any number of options."
Stoke travel to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to face Manchester City before a two-week break.
LONDON India are favourites to retain the Champions Trophy on Sunday but they would probably have preferred to face different opponents than arch-rivals Pakistan in what is sure to be a highly-charged final.
NOTTINGHAM These days Donna Vekic is best known as the girlfriend of three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka but it is easy to forget that five years ago she was tipped as the next big thing.