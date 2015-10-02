Stoke City will make a late decision on whether to include Swiss attacker Xherdan Shaqiri in their squad for Saturday's Premier League clash at Aston Villa, manager Mark Hughes has said.

The club record signing limped off early during last weekend's 2-1 win over Bournemouth after suffering a strained thigh muscle.

Shaqiri, who has yet to hit the heights in his five league appearances so far following his move from Inter Milan, was struggling to be fit to take on Villa, who are one place below Stoke in 18th after also only winning once this term.

"We will have to see how he is over the coming hours, because he hasn't trained with the group yet this week," Hughes told the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"He will go home and rest now and hopefully he can come and join in the session with the rest of the lads.

"If he does that, and suffers no affects from it, then he will certainly be in my thoughts. If not then we won't take any chances."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)