Football Soccer - Stoke City v Aston Villa - Barclays Premier League - Britannia Stadium - 27/2/16Stoke's Jack ButlandMandatory Credit: Action Images / Carl RecineLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or...

Jack Butland's performances this season merit a new and improved contract despite the goalkeeper already committing his future to Stoke City until 2019, manager Mark Hughes has said.

The 22-year-old Butland has cemented his place in the starting line-up with a string of assured displays following the departure of Asmir Begovic to Chelsea during the close season.

Butland, who has been tipped to be Joe Hart's understudy in England's Euro squad, has started all of the club's Premier League games so far, keeping nine clean sheets in the process.

"I certainly wouldn't be averse to it (a new and improved contract). Obviously, Jack's just signed a long-term deal, but that was just prior to the situation we had with Asmir," Hughes told reporters on Tuesday.

"At that point Jack wasn't the confirmed No 1 which he is now. Circumstances have changed and that's the thinking behind revisiting the contract situation."

Stoke, who are ninth in the table, host second-bottom Newcastle United in the league on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)