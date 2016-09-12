Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LONDON Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has accused Premier League match officials of being especially harsh on his team after being sent off during Saturday's 4-0 thumping by Tottenham Hotspur.
Hughes was sent to the stands in the first half after leaving the technical area as Stoke, who have one point from their opening four league games, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings.
"They seem to be vigilant and more of a stickler for the rules when Stoke City are involved. The people who need to know how I feel have been told already, this season and in previous seasons," Hughes told British media.
"This season I've been told about the new directives and I should have known better but emotion gets the better of you sometimes and that's why I reacted."
Hughes referred to Saturday's Manchester derby to prove his point.
"I watched the Manchester derby it was a very good, passionate game. There was emotion on the sidelines. At one point I saw one of the managers step on the pitch and nothing was done about that," Hughes added.
"Clearly I went out of the technical area and they spotted that."
Stoke visit Crystal Palace in the league on Sunday.
Real Madrid were spurred on by La Liga title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla dropping points on Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said as his side took a four-point lead at the top by beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in the late game.
BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.