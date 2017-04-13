Hull City's hopes of staying in the Premier League hinge on their ability to start picking up points on the road, manager Marco Silva has said ahead of his team's trip to Stoke City on Saturday.

Silva, who took over from Mike Phelan in January, has overseen a dramatic improvement in Hull's home form, with the team unbeaten in six home league games under their new manager.

But Hull, who are 17th and two points clear of the drop zone, have not been able to replicate their success away from the KCOM Stadium, picking up just five points on the road all season.

"It's important to end the run away from home," Silva told a news conference on Thursday. "We need to pick up points away to stay in the Premier League."

Hull have earned just one point in six away games under Silva -- at Manchester United in February -- and the Portuguese said the trip to Stoke would offer a good opportunity to pick up a few more.

Stoke are 13th in the table and have lost their last four league matches, while Hull are boosted by the return of midfielder Tom Huddlestone, who is back after a three-match suspension.

"(Huddlestone) is an important player for us and gives another option," Silva said.

Defender Omar Elabdellaoui has been ruled out of the game, while Harry Maguire and striker Dieumerci Mbokani face late fitness tests.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)