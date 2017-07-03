Kerber finds it tough going at the top
LONDON There can be few things in tennis more embarrassing than being beaten in the first round of a grand slam tournament while ranked number one in the world.
Stoke City midfielder Stephen Ireland has signed a six-month contract extension as he continues to recover from a broken leg that cost him the entire 2016-17 campaign, the Premier League club said.
Ireland, who joined Stoke from Aston Villa on a permanent basis in January 2014 after a loan stint in 2013, sustained the injury last April.
"Stephen has been forced to put his career on hold after suffering a very serious injury in training through no fault of his own," Chief Executive Tony Scholes said on the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).
"He's working incredibly hard to get himself back to full fitness and we felt that it was only right to offer him a short-term contract to give him peace of mind while he continues with that process."
Ireland has collected six caps for the Republic of Ireland and was named Manchester City's Player of the Season in 2009.
(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON There can be few things in tennis more embarrassing than being beaten in the first round of a grand slam tournament while ranked number one in the world.
VITTEL, France French champion Arnaud Demare claimed his maiden Tour de France stage win when he powered to victory in a crash-marred finale on day four on Tuesday, while world champion Peter Sagan was penalised after sending Mark Cavendish crashing to the ground.
PARIS World champion Peter Sagan has been kicked out of the Tour de France after sending Briton Mark Cavendish crashing in the finale of Tuesday's fourth stage, the race jury president said.