LONDON Stoke City's Stephen Ireland broke his leg in training on Tuesday, bringing an early end to a season blighted by injury for the midfielder.

Stoke said the 29-year-old was now set for "an extended spell on the sidelines", ruling him out of their final league game of the campaign, at home to West Ham United on Sunday.

"The club wishes Stephen a speedy recovery and will offer him all the support he requires as he undergoes his rehabilitation," Stoke said in a statement.

Ireland, who has made only 16 appearances this season, played against Crystal Palace on Saturday, having sat out the previous month through injury.

Ireland has suffered a number of hamstring problems this season and has started no Premier League games over the whole campaign. His three starts have all come in cup competitions.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Catherine Evans)