Britain Football Soccer - Stoke City v Leicester City - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 17/12/16 Stoke City's Mame Biram Diouf is down injured after being fouled by Leicester City's Jamie Vardy as Leicester City's Robert Huth speaks to referee Craig Pawson Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Jamie Vardy was controversially sent off but 10-man Leicester City produced an extraordinary comeback from two down to earn a 2-2 draw while showing the spirit of champions at Stoke City on Saturday.

The England striker received a straight red card for a two-footed lunge in the 28th minute which did not connect with Mame Biram Diouf and Leicester seemed to lose their discipline, ending up with six yellow cards to go with the red.

Bojan scored a 39th-minute penalty after a Danny Simpson handball and Joe Allen tapped in a second just before the break.

The usually unflappable Claudio Ranieri was so incensed by referee Craig Pawson's decisions that Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel had to pull his manager away from the official at halftime.

After beating Manchester City last weekend, Leicester may have felt their season had turned and they showed real courage to fight back with a header from substitute Leonardo Ulloa and another in the 88th minute from Daniel Amartey, his first goal for the club.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Tony Jimenez)