Britain Football Soccer - Stoke City v Liverpool - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 8/4/17 Stoke City's Joe Allen looks dejected after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Stoke City v Liverpool - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 8/4/17 Stoke City's Jonathan Walters celebrates scoring their first goal with Saido Berahino Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Stoke City v Liverpool - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 8/4/17 Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho in action with Stoke City's Marko Arnautovic and Geoff Cameron Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Stoke City v Liverpool - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 8/4/17 Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their first goal with James Milner Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Stoke City v Liverpool - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 8/4/17 Liverpool fans celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Stoke City v Liverpool - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 8/4/17 Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in action with Stoke City's Erik Pieters Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. - RTX34PT4

LONDON STOKE CITY 1 LIVERPOOL 2

Liverpool produced a stunning fightback as goals from surprise substitutes Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino earned a precious 2-1 victory at Stoke City on Saturday.

Juergen Klopp's side's hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four looked set for a damaging blow when Stoke took the lead through Jonathan Walters just before halftime.

The visitors had been subdued in the opening half, barely threatening Stoke's goal, but the introduction of Brazilian duo Coutinho and Firmino at halftime changed everything.

Coutinho equalised with 20 minutes remaining when he shot through a crowded penalty area and three minutes later Firmino's superb lob put Liverpool ahead.

Almost immediately the visitors were indebted to keeper Simon Mignolet who denied Saido Berahino from close range with an incredible save.

Third-placed Liverpool held on to move nine points clear of fifth and sixth-placed Arsenal and Manchester United, both of whom have three games in hand of Klopp's side.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)