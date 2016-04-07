Stoke City skipper Ryan Shawcross and influential midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri have returned to full training ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Liverpool after missing the last two games through injury.

Centre back Shawcross has struggled with a back problem for much of the season, while Shaqiri picked up a thigh injury against Southampton last month.

Both will be assessed by the club's medical staff before the Liverpool game, but assistant manager Mark Bowen is optimistic that the duo can play a part.

"We've had a good couple of days on the training ground. Ryan Shawcross is back in training and has trained well and the good thing is that he hasn't suffered any reaction," Bowen told the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"Shaqiri has trained with us again this week. We're delighted with that and he seems to have come through ok. I definitely think with him that if he doesn't suffer any reaction he'll be in the frame to start against Liverpool."

Stoke are currently eighth in the table, two points and one place above Liverpool.

