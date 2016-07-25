Football Soccer - CAF African Champions League - Egypt's Al Ahly v Tanzania's Young Africans - Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria, Egypt - 20/4/2016 - Ramadan Sobhi of Egypt's Al Ahly celebrates after their win. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Stoke City made their first close-season signing by swooping for winger Ramadan Sobhi from Egyptian club Al Ahly on Monday.

The 19-year-old, who has been capped six times by Egypt, made 34 appearances for Al Ahly last season to help Martin Jol's side claim the domestic title.

Stoke announced on their website that the fee for Sobhi could eventually rise to six million euros (£5 million).

"We are absolutely delighted to have signed a player of Ramadan's undoubted quality and potential," said chief executive Tony Scholes. "He's a special young talent who is excited about the prospect of making an impact in the Premier League."

Stoke begin their league campaign with a trip to promoted Middlesbrough on Aug. 13.

