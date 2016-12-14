Britain Football Soccer - Stoke City v Southampton - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 14/12/16 Southampton fans wave to Stoke City's Marko Arnautovic after he is sent off Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Dec 14 - Mark Hughes endured a difficult night in his 400th match as a Premier League manager but ended up proud as his Stoke City side battled for over an hour against Southampton with 10 men to earn a 0-0 draw on Wednesday.

Marko Arnautovic was shown a straight red card in the 23rd minute for a studs-up challenge on Sofiane Boufal, leaving the home side with an uphill task.

Yet Southampton, who moved up to ninth a point ahead of 12th-placed Stoke, could not take advantage despite dominating proceedings.

Nathan Redmond had one effort cleared off the line, Ryan Bertrand forced a great save from Lee Grant and Jay Rodriguez almost got on the end of a Boufal cross but the Saints finishing was blunt without injured striker Charlie Austin.

