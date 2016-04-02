Football Soccer - Stoke City v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League - The Britannia Stadium - 2/4/16Stoke's Glenn Whelan in action with Swansea's Gylfi SigurdssonMandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig BroughLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Football Soccer - Stoke City v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League - The Britannia Stadium - 2/4/16Stoke's Bojan Krkic in action with Swansea's Federico FernandezMandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew YatesLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Football Soccer - Stoke City v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League - The Britannia Stadium - 2/4/16Bojan Krkic scores the second goal for StokeMandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig BroughLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Football Soccer - Stoke City v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League - The Britannia Stadium - 2/4/16Gylfi Sigurdsson scores the first goal for SwanseaMandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew YatesLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Football Soccer - Stoke City v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League - The Britannia Stadium - 2/4/16Alberto Paloschi scores the second goal for SwanseaMandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig BroughLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Swansea City fought back with goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alberto Paloschi to escape with a draw from the Britannia Stadium after the home side led 2-0 through goals by Ibrahim Afellay and Bojan Krkic.

Stoke had five players out with injuries including goalkeeper Jack Butland, but they made light of those absences when Afellay headed them ahead after 13 minutes on his 30th birthday.

Stoke stand-in keeper Jakob Haugaard hardly had a save to make as Stoke took a deserved grip on the game after 53 minutes when Bojan scored with a long-range shot.

But Sigurdsson pulled one back for the visitors from the edge of the box after 68 minutes before Paloschi scored the equaliser with a deflected shot 11 minutes later.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)