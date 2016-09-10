Britain Soccer Football - Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 10/9/16Stoke's Shay Given and team mates look dejected after Dele Alli scored the third goal for TottenhamAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

Britain Soccer Football - Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 10/9/16Stoke City's Shay Given looks dejected after Tottenham's Son Heung-min scored their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

STOKE CITY 0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 4

Sept 10 Son Heung-min scored twice and Dele Alli and Harry Kane also found the net as Tottenham Hotspur eased to a 4-0 win at Stoke City on Saturday to move up to fourth in the Premier League.

Son was picked out by a fine pass from Christian Eriksen and had a moment to compose himself before beating Shay Given in the 41st minute to open the scoring.

Tottenham steadily began to rediscover the fluid attacking football that made them such an irresistible offensive threat last season, adding a second in the 56th minute when Son finished powerfully after another fine interchange with Eriksen.

Stoke, who had manager Mark Hughes sent off in the first half after he protested too vociferously against a decision, offered little going forward and remained rooted to the bottom of the table after Alli and Kane completed the rout.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)