Leicester City's exploits have captured the imagination of Stoke City skipper Ryan Shawcross, who wants his team to beat Tottenham Hotspur on Monday to help the Foxes in their astonishing charge for a maiden Premier League title.

Leicester, who flirted with relegation for most of last season, have a seven-point lead over second-placed Spurs and will lift the title if they win three of their remaining five league games.

"For a team to go from the bottom of the table a year ago to maybe winning the title is a fantastic achievement and it'll never happen again," Shawcross told British media ahead of Tottenham's trip to ninth-placed Stoke.

"Hopefully we can get the win that helps Leicester win the title but it's going to be a difficult game."

Shawcross also praised Leicester's imposing centre-back Robert Huth, a former Stoke City team mate.

"I'm pleased to see him doing so well and he's been a catalyst for the success they've had and how well they're doing," he said.

"His performances have been fantastic so I hope they do go on and win it."

Leicester host fifth-placed West Ham United on Sunday and a win for the Foxes would see their lead over Tottenham stretch to 10 points for at least 24 hours.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)