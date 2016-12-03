STOKE CITY 2 BURNLEY 0

Dec 3 Stoke City's early-season problems were firmly consigned to history as they raced into the top half of the Premier League on Saturday with two cracking goals earning them a 2-0 win over poor travellers Burnley.

Jon Walters put the hosts ahead with a fine 20th-minute goal, steering his volley into the net from Xherdan Shaqiri's pinpoint cross.

Fifteen minutes later Stoke celebrated an equally good finish from Marc Muniesa who delivered his first Premier League goal, making the best of excellent approach work from Marko Arnautovic with another volley.

Burnley came close through Andre Gray late on but Stoke are up to ninth having lost once in their last nine games.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Tony Jimenez)