Ponting predicts Australia will struggle in India
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
STOKE CITY 2 BURNLEY 0
Dec 3 Stoke City's early-season problems were firmly consigned to history as they raced into the top half of the Premier League on Saturday with two cracking goals earning them a 2-0 win over poor travellers Burnley.
Jon Walters put the hosts ahead with a fine 20th-minute goal, steering his volley into the net from Xherdan Shaqiri's pinpoint cross.
Fifteen minutes later Stoke celebrated an equally good finish from Marc Muniesa who delivered his first Premier League goal, making the best of excellent approach work from Marko Arnautovic with another volley.
Burnley came close through Andre Gray late on but Stoke are up to ninth having lost once in their last nine games.
MILAN An early lesson Joe Hart learned after moving to Torino was that the English soccer term "clean sheet" does not translate literally into Italian.
Tiger Woods produced the good, the bad and the ugly in his first PGA Tour start in 17 months on Thursday while Olympic champion Justin Rose set the early pace in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open.