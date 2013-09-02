Austria's Marko Arnautovic reacts after winning their international friendly soccer match against Ukraine in Innsbruck June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Stoke City have signed Austrian international forward Marko Arnautovic from German club Werder Bremen on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 24-year-old, who was out of favour with the Bundesliga club for speeding on a German motorway, became the fifth new signing under manager Mark Hughes after Erik Pieters, Marc Muniesa, Oussama Assaidi and Juan Agudelo.

"Stoke City are delighted to sign Austria international winger Marko Arnautovic from German side Werder Bremen," Stoke said on their official Facebook page.

"He joins on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)