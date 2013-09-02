London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Stoke City have signed Austrian international forward Marko Arnautovic from German club Werder Bremen on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The 24-year-old, who was out of favour with the Bundesliga club for speeding on a German motorway, became the fifth new signing under manager Mark Hughes after Erik Pieters, Marc Muniesa, Oussama Assaidi and Juan Agudelo.
"Stoke City are delighted to sign Austria international winger Marko Arnautovic from German side Werder Bremen," Stoke said on their official Facebook page.
"He joins on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee."
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.