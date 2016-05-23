New Zealand's Wagner doubtful for South Africa tests
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.
Stoke City are unsure of the long-term future of Marko Arnautovic at the Britannia Stadium, chief executive Tony Scholes said on Monday.
Arnautovic, the club's top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions last season, joined from German club Werder Bremen on a four-year deal in 2013 and helped Mark Hughes's team to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League.
The Austria international's release clause is believed to be worth around 12.5 million pounds ($18 million) this year, according to British media reports.
"I would love to appear more knowledgeable than anyone else on this, but the truth is it's in Marko's hands. And at the moment, the decision he's taken is that he doesn't want to sign yet," Scholes told British media.
"He's not out of contract for another year, albeit there is a release clause in his contract. We hope he will sign, but as I sit here now I can't give you a definitive answer on that."
The 27-year-old has been selected in Austria's provisional 24-man squad for next month's European Championship in France.
Austria are in Group F of 24-team tournament alongside Portugal, Hungary and Iceland.
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.