Stoke's Marko Arnautovic looks dejected before going off injuredReuters / Darren Staples

Stoke City are unsure of the long-term future of Marko Arnautovic at the Britannia Stadium, chief executive Tony Scholes said on Monday.

Arnautovic, the club's top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions last season, joined from German club Werder Bremen on a four-year deal in 2013 and helped Mark Hughes's team to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League.

The Austria international's release clause is believed to be worth around 12.5 million pounds ($18 million) this year, according to British media reports.

"I would love to appear more knowledgeable than anyone else on this, but the truth is it's in Marko's hands. And at the moment, the decision he's taken is that he doesn't want to sign yet," Scholes told British media.

"He's not out of contract for another year, albeit there is a release clause in his contract. We hope he will sign, but as I sit here now I can't give you a definitive answer on that."

The 27-year-old has been selected in Austria's provisional 24-man squad for next month's European Championship in France.

Austria are in Group F of 24-team tournament alongside Portugal, Hungary and Iceland.

