Marko Arnautovic is yet to agree to a new contract with Stoke City but manager Mark Hughes is hopeful that the Austrian striker will commit his future to the Premier League club.

Arnautovic, who joined from German club Werder Bremen in 2013, has 12 months remaining in his four-year deal and has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain, according to British media reports.

"We are where we were with Marko, but we remain very hopeful of being able to keep him here," Hughes told the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"He isn't going to rush into any decision - clearly he has had an offer on the table from ourselves for a period of time now but his advisors want to take a look at the options for him."

Arnautovic, the club's top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions last season, also racked up six assists to help the team to a ninth-place finish in the league.

"Marko knows what he has here and knows the environment that he is in, he is well liked in the dressing room and in the stands too, Hughes said. "Those sort of things are important to Marko, and he understands that."

The 27-year-old was in Austria's squad at the European Championship in France, where the team were eliminated at the group stages.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)