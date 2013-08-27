Stoke City have signed Morocco winger Oussama Assaidi from Liverpool on a season-long loan, the Premier League clubs said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old joined Liverpool from Dutch side Heerenveen last season but only made four league appearances.

"Oussama had a few options and I'm delighted he has chosen to join us," Stoke manager Mark Hughes told the club's website.

"He's an exciting player, who has great pace and is very direct and will certainly add another dimension to what we already have at the club."

He is the club's fourth transfer window signing after Erik Pieters, Marc Muniesa and Juan Agudelo.

