Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee ligament injury against Rochdale in their FA Cup fourth round win on Monday, the Premier League club said.

The 24-year-old Spanish forward opened the scoring after four minutes in a 4-1 victory but limped off in the 32nd minute after collapsing while challenging for the ball.

"Scans have revealed he suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee and will have to undergo surgery," Stoke said on their website.

The Midlands club signed the one-cap Spain international forward from Barcelona on a four-year deal in July.

"It's bitterly disappointing for the club but even more so for Bojan himself as he was making such a big impact on the Premier League and clearly enjoying his football," said Stoke manager Mark Hughes. "We wish him a speedy recovery."

