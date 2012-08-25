Maurice Edu (R) of the U.S. battles for the ball with Armando Gonzalez of Guatemala during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the Mateo Flores Stadium in Guatemala City June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Stoke City are set to sign United States international Maurice Edu from Rangers.

"City have agreed personal terms for the 26-year-old to move from Ibrox for an undisclosed fee," the English Premier League club said on their website (www.stokecityfc.com) on Saturday.

"The transfer is now subject to Edu passing a medical over the weekend and then being granted a work permit."

Edu, who has been capped 37 times by his country, will become the latest in a string of Rangers departures after they were demoted from the Scottish Premier League to the third division because of a financial crisis.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)