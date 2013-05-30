Murray wins first title of year in Dubai
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
Premier League Stoke City have appointed Mark Hughes as their new manager in place of his fellow Welshman Tony Pulis, who left the club by mutual consent after seven years in charge last week, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Former Manchester United striker Hughes was most recently employed by Queens Park Rangers, who sacked him last November before being relegated, and has also had spells in charge at Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City and Fulham.
Hughes, 49, was sacked by QPR after a miserable start to last season with his team the only club in England's four professional divisions not to record a win when he departed.
Stoke, who finished 13th in the league last season, parted company with Pulis after the abrasive style of football he oversaw led to some disgruntlement from fans.
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.
BELGRADE Britain's Richard Kilty overcame a sluggish start to retain his 60 metres title at the European indoor athletics championships on Saturday.