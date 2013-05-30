Queens Park Rangers' manager Mark Hughes is seen reacting during their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at Loftus Road in London in this November 17, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Premier League Stoke City have appointed Mark Hughes as their new manager in place of his fellow Welshman Tony Pulis, who left the club by mutual consent after seven years in charge last week, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Former Manchester United striker Hughes was most recently employed by Queens Park Rangers, who sacked him last November before being relegated, and has also had spells in charge at Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City and Fulham.

Hughes, 49, was sacked by QPR after a miserable start to last season with his team the only club in England's four professional divisions not to record a win when he departed.

Stoke, who finished 13th in the league last season, parted company with Pulis after the abrasive style of football he oversaw led to some disgruntlement from fans.

