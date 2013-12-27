Stoke City manager Mark Hughes celebrates after his side beat Chelsea in their English Premier League soccer match at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has been charged with improper conduct for his coat-throwing touchline tantrum during the 5-1 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United on Thursday, the FA said.

In a statement on their website (www.thefa.com) on Friday, the FA said: "It is alleged that his behaviour in or around the 40th minute of the fixture amounted to improper conduct".

In an ill-tempered contest, Stoke had two players, Glenn Whelan and Marc Wilson, sent off.

Hughes reacted histrionically to the dismissal of Irish international midfielder Whelan in the first half and threw his coat behind him into the air when he was sent to the stands by referee Martin Atkinson.

