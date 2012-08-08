Atletico's Vicente Calderon stadium to host King's Cup final
Madrid The King's Cup final between holders Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will be played at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid on May 27, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Monday.
LONDON Stoke City defender Robert Huth has suspected meningitis and is awaiting the outcome of hospital checks, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
"The German international is due to undergo further tests to determine the strain of meningitis and the prognosis in terms of his recovery," the club said on their website (www.stokecityfc.com).
Stoke start the new season with a league game at promoted Reading on August 18 but manager Tony Pulis said that was of secondary concern.
"It's a massive, massive worry for us but the most important thing right now is Robert's health and we are keeping our fingers crossed he'll be okay," said Pulis.
"He started to feel unwell last week ... and then felt a lot worse over the weekend."
Huth, 27, has previously played for Chelsea and Middlesbrough, from where he joined Stoke for a 5 million pound fee in 2009.
In June this year he agreed a new deal with the club to keep him at the Britannia Stadium until the end of the 2015/16 season, according to the Premier League's official website (www.premierleague.com).
PARIS Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery will count on past experience to make life difficult for Barcelona when the two teams meet at the Parc des Princes for their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday, Barca coach Luis Enrique said.
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.