LONDON Stoke City defender Robert Huth has been banned for three games after admitting a Football Association charge of violent conduct, English soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

The German was involved in an off-the-ball clash with Fulham's Philippe Senderos during their Premier League meeting last Saturday when he pushed the opposing centre back in the face.

"The incident was not seen by the match officials, but caught on video," the FA said in a statement.

"Huth will now serve the automatic three-match suspension with immediate effect."

Huth will miss Premier League matches against West Ham United, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion, before being available to return at Everton on March 30.

