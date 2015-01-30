Tottenham Hotspur's Jermain Defoe (L) challenges Stoke City's Robert Huth during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Stoke City defender Robert Huth has been handed a two-match suspension and 15,000-pound fine for comments he made on social media, the Football Association said on Friday.

The former Germany international admitted a charge of making improper and indecent comments on Twitter that brought the game into disrepute.

Huth, who has made one appearance in the Premier League this season, will be unavailable for the visit of Queens Park Rangers visit on Saturday and the trip to Newcastle United on Feb. 8.

(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)