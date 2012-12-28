West Brom's Pulis blasts Stoke for 'disgraceful' comments
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has lashed out at his former club Stoke City and labelled claims he called their skipper Ryan Shawcross a "loser" as "absolutely disgraceful".
Stoke City will be forced to change their defence when they host Premier League strugglers Southampton on Saturday (1500) as captain Ryan Shawcross and Geoff Cameron serve one-match bans.
The pair both received their fifth bookings of the season during Stoke's 3-1 win over Liverpool on Wednesday and are expected to be replaced by Matthew Upson and Ryan Shotton.
Stoke, eighth in the table, have not lost in the league since a 1-0 defeat to Norwich City on November 3.
Southampton are one point clear of the relegation zone following their 1-1 draw against Fulham in midweek thanks to Ricky Lambert's late penalty.
(Writing By Alison Wildey; editing by Toby Davis)
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has lashed out at his former club Stoke City and labelled claims he called their skipper Ryan Shawcross a "loser" as "absolutely disgraceful".
India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs to win the one-off test at Hyderabad on the final day on Monday.
Ireland flyhalf Paddy Jackson's virtuoso display in Saturday's Six Nations win over Italy means Johnny Sexton has a battle on his hands to reclaim his starting place, head coach Joe Schmidt has said.