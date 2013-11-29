Tottenham Hotspur's Jermain Defoe (R) challenges Stoke City's Robert Huth during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Stoke City defender Robert Huth is likely to need surgery on a knee injury and could be out of action for several weeks.

The German will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to Everton, who are also without a key defender with England left back Leighton Baines nursing a broken toe.

"Unfortunately Robert Huth has got a problem with his knee," Stoke manager Mark Hughes said.

"We hoped that we would be able to manage him through it to be perfectly honest, but it looks like he will have to have an operation on it, so we are going to lose him for a number of weeks."

Huth came off during Stoke's 2-0 home win over Sunderland last Saturday.

Defender Marc Wilson, midfielder Stephen Ireland and striker Kenwyne Jones are all expected to be available for Stoke after injuries but Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic has a hamstring strain.

Baines has been a key part of Everton's improved attacking play under manager Spaniard Roberto Martinez this season.

Midfielder Darron Gibson and striker Arouna Kone are both out with long-term injuries.

Everton are seventh in the table but a win could put them fourth, level on 24 points with Chelsea and Liverpool - who do not play until Sunday.

