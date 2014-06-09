Fulham's Steve Sidwell celebrates after scoring a goal against Norwich City during their English FA Cup soccer match at Craven Cottage in London January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Stoke City have signed former Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa midfielder Steve Sidwell on a free transfer following his release by relegated Fulham.

The 31-year-old was the top scorer at Craven Cottage last season with seven goals and has agreed a two-year deal with Stoke, the English Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

Sidwell rejoins former Fulham manager Mark Hughes at Stoke.

"I had other offers but wanted to be part of what Mark Hughes is seeking to achieve here," he told Sky Sports News.

