Arsenal's title bid 'never over' for fighting Wenger
Arsene Wenger refused to give up on Arsenal's chances of winning this season's Premier League, despite trailing Chelsea by 12 points after a 3-1 weekend defeat by the league leaders.
LONDON Stoke City manager Tony Pulis was fined 10,000 pounds by the FA on Monday for comments he made about a referee and said he was considering an appeal.
Pulis was charged with improper conduct after he criticised referee Lee Probert following Stoke's 2-1 defeat by Liverpool in the Carling Cup last month. He denied the charge.
"I am very disappointed with the outcome," Pulis told the Premier League club's official website (stokecityfc.com.) "I have requested written reasons and I am considering an appeal."
Pulis said Probert should have sent off Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for a challenge on his winger Matthew Etherington and criticised the referee for disallowing a header by Stoke's Jon Walters and not giving a penalty for a foul on Peter Crouch.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is not in any danger of losing his job despite the team failing to win a game since the start of the year, the club's chairman Jeff Mostyn has said.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.