LONDON Stoke City have completed the signing of former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson on a two-year contract, the Premier League side announced on Sunday.

The 30-year-old right back, who picked up 54 England caps, was released by Liverpool following six years at Anfield where he had arrived for a fee of 17.5 million pounds from Portsmouth.

Johnson also represented West Ham United and Chelsea and has made almost 400 club appearances following his Hammers debut in 2002.

"Glen will be a fantastic addition to our squad," manager Mark Hughes told the club's official website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"He commanded a huge transfer fee when he left Portsmouth for Liverpool but dealt with the pressure that comes with that.

"He's a talented defender who also chips in with goals - as we discovered last season when he scored the winner against us at Anfield – and having spoken to him I know how much he's looking forward to being a Stoke player."

Johnson, whose England and Liverpool career fizzled out after poor form, becomes Stoke's sixth recruit of the close-season following the arrivals of Philipp Wollscheid, Jakob Haugaard, Joselu, Marco van Ginkel and Shay Given.

Stoke finished ninth in the Premier League last season.

