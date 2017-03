Stoke City manager Tony Pulis reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Tony Pulis has left his job as manager of Stoke City, recently retired Stoke player Michael Owen said on Tuesday.

Pulis rejoined the club for a second spell in 2006 and guided them to promotion in 2008 before reaching the FA Cup final in 2011.

"Just heard that Tony Pulis has left Stoke. No denying he did a great job getting them to the Premier League and keeping them there," Owen wrote on Twitter.

Various media reports also said Pulis was leaving the club.

