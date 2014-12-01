Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
LONDON Stoke City midfielder Steve Sidwell will be sidelined for up to six weeks after sustaining a knee ligament injury in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.
"The medical people are telling me it's likely to be four to six weeks," City manager Mark Hughes told reporters.
"It's a blow to us going into the Christmas period with the amount of games we've got."
Stoke, who are 12th, travel to fourth-placed Manchester United on Tuesday looking to avoid a third successive Premier League defeat.
Stan Wawrinka raised his game on the big points and dominated the climactic third-set tiebreaker to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 7-6(2) on Thursday and reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
RANCHI, India Glenn Maxwell scored his maiden test century and his captain Steve Smith an unbeaten 153 as Australia reached 401 for seven at lunch on the second day of the third test against India on Friday.