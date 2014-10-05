Manchester United's Robin Van Persie (C) challenges Everton's Phil Jagielka (L) and John Stones during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has been drafted into the England squad for the European Championship qualifiers against San Marino at Wembley on Thursday and away to Estonia next Sunday after Everton's John Stones was injured.

The FA said in a statement on Sunday that Chambers, who like Stones can operate at centre or right back, had been called up from the Under-21s.

Stones, who was carried off late in the 2-1 defeat by Manchester United, has ankle ligament damage.

Manager Roberto Martinez told reporters the 20-year-old would be out for "at least a few weeks".

